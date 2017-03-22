Women's Empowerment
Seminars

Jennifer Hall
Women's Empowerment 2016

The Power of You: Take Your Personal Brand to the Next Level
Location: Varsity Club
Time: 1:00p -1:30p
Sponsor: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

We all have a personal brand. The key is using your personal brand to accomplish your personal and professional goals. This session will help you understand your personal brand and how to leverage your brand to maximize success. You’ll learn why your personal brand is important, define your current brand, gain insight into how common mistakes undermine personal branding, and use tools and techniques that will help you capitalize on your personal brand today and evolve your brand for the future. Through honest self-reflection and a little work, you will recognize the power of personal brand in everything you do.

Facilitator: Monique A. Williams – Sr. Manager, Leadership & Professional Development, BCBSNC

Monique Williamson leads leadership and professional development initiatives at Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina. In her role, she focuses on the development of leadership, professional, and career management skills for the workforce.

She has been with the company for 7 years and consults on the development of learning solutions that address skill gaps and improve business performance. Monique has more than 20 years of experience working with students and business professionals on reaching their full potential.

She currently serves on the NC ACT board, NC Business Committee for Excellence Membership Committee, and Chairs the BCBSNC African American Black Employee Network. Monique lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. She has a B.S. in Computer Science and MBA from North Carolina Central University.

Photos