Naturi Naughton Is Pregnant With Her First Child

A Power baby is on the way!

Naturi Naughton, most known for her role in the STARZ series took to Instagram to announce the big news in a People Magazine exclusive.

Although a surprise, the 32-year-old actress and longtime boyfriend Ben are expecting their new addition this summer, just in time for the new season of Power.

Beautiful moments with #mylove ❤️❤️#naacpimageawards #happy #headingtoredcarpet A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

#Happy ❤️ #BeautifulChristmas #Love #2017HereWeCome #EversleyNaughtonSwag 😜 A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:28am PST

Congratulations to Ben and Naturi!

(Photo Source: Instagram)