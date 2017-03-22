Naturi Naughton Is Pregnant With Her First Child

A Power baby is on the way!
Naturi Naughton, most known for her role in the STARZ series took to Instagram to announce the big news in a People Magazine exclusive.
Although a surprise, the 32-year-old actress and longtime boyfriend Ben are expecting their new addition this summer, just in time for the new season of Power.
Congratulations to Ben and Naturi!
(Photo Source: Instagram)
