TJMS
Home > TJMS

Rev. Al Sharpton Says Trump’s Crazy Will Rub Off On Us

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

3/22/17- Rev. Al Sharpton talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his upcoming trip to DC to protest the upcoming confirmation hearing of the Supreme Court appointee. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


 

rev. al sharpton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Rev. Al Sharpton Says Trump’s Crazy Will Rub Off On Us

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Now Wants Joint Custody Of Baby…
 3 hours ago
Watch What Happens Live - Season 11
Kandi Burruss & Tiny Harris Just Scored A…
 4 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 4 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 6 hours ago
WATCH: Wyclef Jean Speaks Out Against Police Incident…
 6 hours ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 19 hours ago
John Hopkins School Of Medicine Admits First Black…
 20 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 20 hours ago
The Cast Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Attend Screening…
 21 hours ago
Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings
 22 hours ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 1 day ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 1 day ago
BraVo International Music Award In Moscow
Oh! Ashanti Is Giving Lap Dances On Her…
 1 day ago
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - March 7, 2017
Video: Wyclef Jean Says He Was Stopped By…
 1 day ago
Photos