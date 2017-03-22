HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On Larry King Now

Yara Shahidi visited Larry King for an interview. While the Black-ish star is only 17-years-old, she was giving us grown woman business vibes in this matte metallic Camilla And Marc silver pantsuit. She paired the double breasted suit with a floral Etro blouse and Charlotte Olympia printed shoes. This is such a modern and funky business look!
She wore her curls in a big bun with her bangs showing. Her makeup was soft and feminine, something that she consistently does well and is perfect for a young Hollywood star.
I'll be graduating before we come back to shoot season 4 (I'm just speaking that into existence) so my fam+ blackish fam put together a beautiful pre-graduation graduation ✨ I'm not a crier but needless to say tears of joy were streaming. To know that everybody on that set is invested in my well-being and future is surreal. They have watched me grow and helped me thrive. Thank you to everyone who orchestrated and celebrated this huge milestone in my life ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
The teen has a lot to smile about. She’s about to graduate from high school and her Black-ish co-stars and team celebrated on set. How cute!
Beauties, we want to know: do you think this pantsuit is perfection or outfit rejection? Vote whether it’s hot or not in our poll below!
