Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Rolling Out Pays Homage To Black Queendom During Women’s History Month

Hello Beautiful Official
Leave a comment

Rolling Out Magazine is celebrating Women’s History Month and highlighting Tika Sumpter and other Black women including, Megan Good, Andra Day, Sanaa Lathan and more.

Tika Sumpter is representing for Black queendom with a cover that’s effortless. She’s posted with strong brows and clean makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Photography was done by DeWayne Rogers and makeup was completed by Malika.

I heart @dewaynerogers photography. He's Dope and my fav.

A post shared by Tika Sumpter (@tikasumpter) on

Tika is pictured in a three-fourths sleeve black turtleneck, looking over hr shoulder. Beautiful!

Beauties, what do you think of the shoot?

DON’T MISS:

EXCLUSIVE: Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers &amp; Director Richard Tanne Discuss Their New Film ‘Southside With You’

Tika Sumpter Says Mom Was Arrested For Overdue Library Book

Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress

Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

8 photos Launch gallery

Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

Continue reading Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

<strong>Solange</strong> poses for feminist website and magazine, Bust. The singer and songwriter proclaims, <em>"I'm a proud, Black feminist."</em> Get into this stunning editorial and be inspired by Solange's style.

celebrity editorial , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , editorials , Rolling Out Magazine , Tika Sumpter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
We Love The Pics That John Legend &…
 31 mins ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
 1 hour ago
Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
Photos: Tasha St. Patrick From ‘Power’ Is Pregnant…
 2 hours ago
Wyclef Jean ‘Wrongly Arrested’ By Los Angeles Police
 2 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 12 hours ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 17 hours ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 17 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On…
 19 hours ago
Watch Sheryl Underwood’s Emotional Recount Of Her Rape Ordeal
 19 hours ago
T.I. And Safaree Exchange Disses At ‘Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
Comedienne Luenell Makes History With Penthouse Magazine
 20 hours ago
Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress
 22 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Now Wants Joint Custody Of Baby…
 23 hours ago
Photos