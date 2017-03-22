Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

American Idol legend Fantasia took time from her tour stop in Texas and posed on her Instagram page recently to show off her curves in a white number that had her followers going crazy. Fantasia lets us know she’s all about wearing white the right way!

The body hugging dress has a deep plunge that showed off Fantasia’s chest as she wore it with white strap heels. Let’s not forget to mention her short and sassy hair cut that suits her face and body perfectly.

The singer is currently on the In It To Win It Tour with Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill and is celebrating her recent accomplishment for locking in her second No. 1 album debut on the R&B charts with Definition. Fantasia also seems to be bouncing back from her recent burn accident as well.

Congrats to you, Fantasia!

DON’T MISS:

TREND REPORT: Winter White Brings Ethereal Elegance Straight Into Spring

Fantasia Hospitalized With Second Degree Burns

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To Promote Cancelled Concert

Every Look From Rihanna's Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma

51 photos Launch gallery

Every Look From Rihanna's Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma

Continue reading Every Look From Rihanna’s Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma

Every Look From Rihanna's Latest Collection Of Fenty x Puma

Rihanna showed her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week and it's a perfect mix of fashion, athleisure and dope pieces. Playing around with a varsity inspired, sporty collection. We have thigh high boots with laces, letter jackets, bold crop tops and lots of high fashion, athleisure realness.


 

all white , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , fantasia barrino , fashion trends , little white dress , white dress

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
We Love The Pics That John Legend &…
 32 mins ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
 1 hour ago
Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
Photos: Tasha St. Patrick From ‘Power’ Is Pregnant…
 2 hours ago
Wyclef Jean ‘Wrongly Arrested’ By Los Angeles Police
 2 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 12 hours ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 17 hours ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 17 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On…
 19 hours ago
Watch Sheryl Underwood’s Emotional Recount Of Her Rape Ordeal
 19 hours ago
T.I. And Safaree Exchange Disses At ‘Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
Comedienne Luenell Makes History With Penthouse Magazine
 20 hours ago
Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress
 22 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Now Wants Joint Custody Of Baby…
 23 hours ago
Photos