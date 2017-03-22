Gabrielle Union Serves Up Flower Power At Husband’s Fashion Event

Actress Gabrielle Union attended her husband’s, NBA star Dwayne Wade’s A Night on the Runwade fashion event Sunday night. She was wearing an original Naeem Khan design that featured prints of big flowers all over the floor length dress that complimented her body.
The long-sleeved gown was paired with a pair of classic black pumps. The red, pink and green colors on top of the black glistening gown brought out Gabrielle’s beautiful complexion perfectly.
Of course, Dwayne was on the scene with Gabrielle, wearing a black pantsuit from the brand Dsquared2 that definitely complimented him. It was a fashion show, so they both had to bring their A game!
This isn’t the first time Gabrielle has sported in Naeem Khan. The American-Indian designer is known for his floral designs and is known for dressing Michelle Obama and Taylor Swift.
