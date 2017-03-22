Entertainment News
Watch Sheryl Underwood’s Emotional Recount Of Her Rape Ordeal

The host of 'The Talk' shares the details of the traumatic incident.

Foxy NC staff
4th Annual CBS Television Studios Summer Soiree - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


Comedian Sheryl Underwood opened up on daytime talk show ‘The Talk’ about her traumatic rape ordeal. Fighting back tears, the 53-year-old revealed to her co-hosts  that she was raped after she graduated from college.

Underwood tearfully recounted the incident when her colleagues brought up Kim Kardashian’s rape scare during her Paris robbery.

“I looked at the footage with Kim and in her retelling the story, she looks traumatized. But for her to go through that process and try to think her way through it, I remember having a ‘this is it’ moment when I was raped. I just kept thinking, ‘this ain’t it. I am not going to die today. I refuse to die today. It’s not going down like this.’ So the only thing I thought was: ‘What do I do to survive?” she told the audience.

You can watch the moment below:


 

 

