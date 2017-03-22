Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T.I. And Safaree Exchange Disses At ‘Hip Hop Squares’ Taping

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Safaree/ TI

Source: Greg Doherty/Prince Williams / Getty


VH1’s Hip Hop Squares may be all fun and games, but it got real during a taping between rapper T.I. and ‘LHHH’ star Safaree.

T.I. Disses Safaree For His Past Relationship With Nicki Minaj 😂💀

A post shared by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusicco) on

‘He on Love & Hip Hop?’ T.I. rhetorically asked comedian Lil Duval. “I thought his hip hop love had went on. I ain’t know he had a hip hop love anymore” he added. Safaree didn’t back down and threw a verbal dagger of his own.

“You need help writing lyrics and with your rapping, it’s sub par. And Lil’ Duval, my d*ck is bigger than you so you can’t say sh*t.”

According to the blog Fameolous, the two had beef because of their respective and alleged connections to popular Instagram model Ana Montana. Both T.I., who is married, and Safaree allegedly messed with Ana. Rolls eyes.

Apparently this isn’t the first time Duval and T.I. took shots at Safaree. In 2016, T.I. allegedly co-signed a diss Duval tweeted about the rapper-turned-reality-TV-star.

Settle down boys.

RELATED STORIES:

Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma Beef

Tiny Says T.I. Needs To Come Back To Her

 

nicki minaj , Safaree

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading T.I. And Safaree Exchange Disses At ‘Hip Hop Squares’ Taping

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
We Love The Pics That John Legend &…
 31 mins ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
 1 hour ago
Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
Photos: Tasha St. Patrick From ‘Power’ Is Pregnant…
 2 hours ago
Wyclef Jean ‘Wrongly Arrested’ By Los Angeles Police
 2 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 12 hours ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 17 hours ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 17 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On…
 19 hours ago
Watch Sheryl Underwood’s Emotional Recount Of Her Rape Ordeal
 19 hours ago
T.I. And Safaree Exchange Disses At ‘Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
Comedienne Luenell Makes History With Penthouse Magazine
 20 hours ago
Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress
 22 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Now Wants Joint Custody Of Baby…
 23 hours ago
Photos