T.I. And Safaree Exchange Disses At ‘Hip Hop Squares’ Taping

VH1’s Hip Hop Squares may be all fun and games, but it got real during a taping between rapper T.I. and ‘LHHH’ star Safaree.

‘He on Love & Hip Hop?’ T.I. rhetorically asked comedian Lil Duval. “I thought his hip hop love had went on. I ain’t know he had a hip hop love anymore” he added. Safaree didn’t back down and threw a verbal dagger of his own.

“You need help writing lyrics and with your rapping, it’s sub par. And Lil’ Duval, my d*ck is bigger than you so you can’t say sh*t.”

According to the blog Fameolous, the two had beef because of their respective and alleged connections to popular Instagram model Ana Montana. Both T.I., who is married, and Safaree allegedly messed with Ana. Rolls eyes.

Apparently this isn’t the first time Duval and T.I. took shots at Safaree. In 2016, T.I. allegedly co-signed a diss Duval tweeted about the rapper-turned-reality-TV-star.

Settle down boys.

