Who's the Gorgeous Black Woman Sitting Behind Neil Gorsuch?

Her name is Mary Elizabeth Taylor, and she’s a long time GOP staffer and operative.

NewsOne Staff
The first best thing so far during Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee was Sen. Al Franken’s pointed and tough questions for the SCOTUS hopeful.

The second has to undoubtedly be the camera time given to a Black woman seated almost directly behind Gorsuch for each day of his hearings; one we found out is as accomplished as she is beautiful.

Her name is Mary Elizabeth Taylor, and  she currently works for the Trump administration in the White House legislative affairs unit, a liaison between the President and Congress which tries to push the President’s agenda through the legislative branches.

Why she’s been given such a prominent role when Heavy.com reports she’s not a lead staffer on Gorsuch’s nomination team . . . well, we’ll leave that to you.

Taylor’s career in Washington reportedly began while she was in college. She started by interning in the Senate in July 2006 while at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania where she received a B.A. in political science.

Taylor was also an intern for Koch Industries (yes, the company run by the politically powerful Koch Brothers) during college and also interned in the Washington Nationals marketing department.

Taylor was also a Public Policy Leadership Fellow at the Fund for American Studies (TFAS) after graduating. The Fund for American Study’s mission is to develop “leaders for a free society;” it was established in 1967 by former New Jersey Governor Charles Edison, the son of Thomas Edison.

Taylor has also worked for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and was an assistant in the Senate Republican Cloakroom, where politicians often make deals outside official meetings. She currently works under Amy Swonger, a longtime lobbyist who also worked for Sen. McConnell in the past. Taylor also reportedly works closely with Makan Delrahim, the lead staffer on Gorsuch’s nomination team.

SOURCE: Heavy, Washington Post

Photos