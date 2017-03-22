Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With Our Favorite Snapchat Filter

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With Our Favorite Snapchat Filter

This is hilarious!

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Ahead of the debut of their FOX drama series Shots Fired, co-stars Sanaa Lathan and Mack Wilds decided to have a little fun with Snapchat to the delight of fans.

Their series Shots Fired is a heavy, timely drama about the state of the justice system as it relates to police, civilians and those who are the victims of police brutality. Perhaps that’s why series stars Sanaa Lathan and Mack Wilds decided to lighten the mood before the show’s premiere and take to Snapchat to indulge in some goofy fun.

Sanaa and Mack do a little role-playing for the cameras all while using a Snapchat filter to entertain us with the scenario of her being excited to be on a date with the baby-faced actor.

Check out the full video BELOW and enjoy the LOLs:

 

You can check out the premiere of Shots Fired at 8PM on FOX right before the spring premiere of the second half of season three of the hit series Empire.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932927/mike-epps-ex-wife-wants-109k-monthly-says-shes-too-old-to-work/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932730/fantasia-tour/

Celebrity News , entertainment news , Fox network , mack wilds , Sanaa Lathan , shots fired tv series , snapchat filters , TV news

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With Our Favorite Snapchat Filter

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 7 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Now Wants Joint Custody Of Baby…
 14 hours ago
Watch What Happens Live - Season 11
Kandi Burruss & Tiny Harris Just Scored A…
 14 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 15 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 17 hours ago
WATCH: Wyclef Jean Speaks Out Against Police Incident…
 17 hours ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 1 day ago
John Hopkins School Of Medicine Admits First Black…
 1 day ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 1 day ago
The Cast Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Attend Screening…
 1 day ago
Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings
 1 day ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 2 days ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 2 days ago
BraVo International Music Award In Moscow
Oh! Ashanti Is Giving Lap Dances On Her…
 2 days ago
Photos