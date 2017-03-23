Gang Rape of Chicago Teen Was Watched Live On Facebook, Yet No One Called Police

sadly, none of the 40 viewers bothered to call authorities to get the young woman any help.

Chicago Police are currently questioning suspects in the gang rape of a 15-year-old. The six assailants live-streamed the assault on Facebook earlier this week and

According to NBC News, police were only tipped off about the girl — who went missing on Sunday — after her mother approached Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in person on Monday. The teen was found on Tuesday four blocks from her home after police were “working around the clock,” to locate her, a CPD spokesperson confirmed.

The authorities were enraged by the fact that people were so complicit about helping the young girl in need, USA Today noted.

“The superintendent was visibly upset when he saw the pictures of the girl and was dismayed when he learned that people were watching the incident live and no one called police,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The teen’s mother told NBC News affiliate WMAQ that she cannot believe how callous these men were.

“For you to do something like that and then post it up on Facebook like it’s a joke…its just terrible,” she said.

What’s even worse? The mother told The Associate Press that she and her family are being threatened and harassed in person and online for coming forward saying. She also says that people have been making jokes about the assault.

“This is just disturbing, and to think the kids think it is funny,” the 32-year-old told the news publication.

She added that they are staying with a relative because they are too scared to come home.

I can’t stay here,” she said. “I have other kids too. I let them walk to school, and now I have to take them.”

In the meantime, no one has been arrested or charged with the rape, but police are questioning “persons of interest.”

UPDATE: CPD making good progress identifying persons of interest in 10th Dist assault. Interviews ongoing but no formal suspects named yet — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 21, 2017

Facebook has yet to clarify if the video has been flagged when it went live, but they released the following statement about the assault: “Crimes like this are hideous and we do not allow that kind of content on Facebook. We take our responsibility to keep people safe on Facebook very seriously and will remove videos that depict sexual assault and are shared to glorify violence.”

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

SOURCE: NBC NEWS; USA Today; The Associate Press

