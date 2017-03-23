LaWana Mayfield :: Radio One Charlotte 2017 Women Of Excellence

LaWana Mayfield is dedicated to make Charlotte a City that treats everyone equally, fairly and with dignity. A Democrat, LaWana proudly represents District 3 on the Charlotte City Council. She was elected in 2011 and is serving her third term, which began December 2, 2015.

Mayfield was appointed by Charlotte’s Mayor to and currently serves on the following committees: Budget; Governance & Accountability (Vice Chair); Intergovernmental Relations; Housing & Neighborhood Development (Chair); and Economic Development & Global Competitiveness.

Ms. Mayfield serves as Chair of the National League of Cities’ LGBT Local Officials’ Constituency Group, Race Equity And Leadership and its Human Development Committee. She is a member of the Centralina Economic Development Commission and is the Secretary of the Board of North Carolina Black Elected Municipal Officials (NCBEMO).

Mayfield has served as Chair/Vice Chair of the MLK Memorial Wreath Laying Memorial Celebration 2010-2017 as well as Chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festival 2015-2017.

She is the recipient of the 2011 Gantt/Watt Legacy Award from the North Carolina Young Democrats She was awarded the Woman of Achievement Community Champion Award from the YWCA in 2012.

In 2014 Mayfield was awarded the David Bohnett LGBT Leadership Fellowship and completed the Fellowship’s curriculum at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. In 2016 Mayfield received the Mayor’s Youth Employment Leadership Award. Mayfield was also featured as the Democratic Municipal Officials (DMO of the Month) in April 2016.

