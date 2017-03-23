Radio One
Home > Radio One

LaWana Mayfield :: Radio One Charlotte 2017 Women Of Excellence

Tami LaTrell
Leave a comment

Women of Excellence

Source: I1 / I1


LaWanna Mayfield, Charlotte City Council District 3

LaWana Mayfield is dedicated to make Charlotte a City that treats everyone equally, fairly and with dignity. A Democrat, LaWana proudly represents District 3 on the Charlotte City Council. She was elected in 2011 and is serving her third term, which began December 2, 2015.

Mayfield was appointed by Charlotte’s Mayor to and currently serves on the following committees: Budget; Governance & Accountability (Vice Chair); Intergovernmental Relations; Housing & Neighborhood Development (Chair); and Economic Development & Global Competitiveness.

Ms. Mayfield serves as Chair of the National League of Cities’ LGBT Local Officials’ Constituency Group, Race Equity And Leadership and its Human Development Committee. She is a member of the Centralina Economic Development Commission and is the Secretary of the Board of North Carolina Black Elected Municipal Officials (NCBEMO).

Mayfield has served as Chair/Vice Chair of the MLK Memorial Wreath Laying Memorial Celebration 2010-2017 as well as Chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festival 2015-2017.

She is the recipient of the 2011 Gantt/Watt Legacy Award from the North Carolina Young Democrats She was awarded the Woman of Achievement Community Champion Award from the YWCA in 2012.

In 2014 Mayfield was awarded the David Bohnett LGBT Leadership Fellowship and completed the Fellowship’s curriculum at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. In 2016 Mayfield received the Mayor’s Youth Employment Leadership Award. Mayfield was also featured as the Democratic Municipal Officials (DMO of the Month) in April 2016.

Charlotte City Council , District 2 , lawana mayfield , Women of Excellence

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading LaWana Mayfield :: Radio One Charlotte 2017 Women Of Excellence

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 11 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Now Wants Joint Custody Of Baby…
 17 hours ago
Watch What Happens Live - Season 11
Kandi Burruss & Tiny Harris Just Scored A…
 18 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 18 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 20 hours ago
WATCH: Wyclef Jean Speaks Out Against Police Incident…
 21 hours ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 1 day ago
John Hopkins School Of Medicine Admits First Black…
 1 day ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 1 day ago
The Cast Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Attend Screening…
 1 day ago
Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings
 2 days ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 2 days ago
Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character:…
 2 days ago
BraVo International Music Award In Moscow
Oh! Ashanti Is Giving Lap Dances On Her…
 2 days ago
Photos