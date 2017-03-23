Photos: Tasha St. Patrick From ‘Power’ Is Pregnant In Real Life

Looks like the cast of Power is getting a new addition!
Singer and actress Naturi Naughton is expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend Ben. She shared the first pictures with People Magazine.
When asked about working while being pregnant, Naturi said, “They’ve been really good at keeping it on the low, but they’re also super excited,” she says of her “Power” family at Starz. “Omari [Hardwick], who plays my husband, we have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’ Everyone’s been really supportive.”
