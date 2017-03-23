Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Photos: Tasha St. Patrick From ‘Power’ Is Pregnant In Real Life

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Looks like the cast of Power is getting a new addition!

Singer and actress Naturi Naughton is expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend Ben. She shared the first pictures with People Magazine.

Congratulation to #NaturiNaughton. She is expecting her first child. 🤰🏾

A post shared by @entertainmentforbreakfast on

 

Congratulations to #Power star #NaturiNaughton! She's expecting her first child! [📸 @people]

A post shared by Rolling Out (@rollingout) on

 

More preggo pics of #NaturiNaughton

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

When asked about working while being pregnant, Naturi said, “They’ve been really good at keeping it on the low, but they’re also super excited,” she says of her “Power” family at Starz. “Omari [Hardwick], who plays my husband, we have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’ Everyone’s been really supportive.”

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

naturi naughton , power

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
We Love The Pics That John Legend &…
 31 mins ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
 1 hour ago
Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
Photos: Tasha St. Patrick From ‘Power’ Is Pregnant…
 2 hours ago
Wyclef Jean ‘Wrongly Arrested’ By Los Angeles Police
 2 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 12 hours ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 17 hours ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 17 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On…
 19 hours ago
Watch Sheryl Underwood’s Emotional Recount Of Her Rape Ordeal
 19 hours ago
T.I. And Safaree Exchange Disses At ‘Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
Comedienne Luenell Makes History With Penthouse Magazine
 20 hours ago
Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress
 22 hours ago
FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza
Ed Hartwell Now Wants Joint Custody Of Baby…
 23 hours ago
Photos