Photos: Tasha St. Patrick From ‘Power’ Is Pregnant In Real Life

Looks like the cast of Power is getting a new addition!

Singer and actress Naturi Naughton is expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend Ben. She shared the first pictures with People Magazine.

Congratulation to #NaturiNaughton. She is expecting her first child. 🤰🏾 A post shared by @entertainmentforbreakfast on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Congratulations to #Power star #NaturiNaughton! She's expecting her first child! [📸 @people] A post shared by Rolling Out (@rollingout) on Mar 22, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

More preggo pics of #NaturiNaughton A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

When asked about working while being pregnant, Naturi said, “They’ve been really good at keeping it on the low, but they’re also super excited,” she says of her “Power” family at Starz. “Omari [Hardwick], who plays my husband, we have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’ Everyone’s been really supportive.”

