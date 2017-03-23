Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Ebony Banks is a high school senior who has spent most of this year battling a rare form of stage four cancer. One of her final wishes was to meet Beyonce.
So, naturally, Beyonce surprised her with a Facetime call.
Ebony’s classmates and friends started an online campaign for her to meet Beyonce. And guess what? IT WORKED!
Ebony posted a snippet of her call with Beyonce on social media. The clip quickly went viral.
Ebony’s high school held a graduation ceremony for the high school senior earlier this month at the hospital where she’s been receiving treatment.
Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine
8 photos Launch gallery
Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine
1. SOLANGE FOR BUST MAGAZINESource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. SOLANGE FOR BUST MAGAZINESource:Instagram 2 of 8
3. SOLANGE FOR BUST MAGAZINESource:Instagram 3 of 8
4. SOLANGE FOR BUST MAGAZINESource:Instagram 4 of 8
5. SOLANGE FOR BUST MAGAZINESource:Instagram 5 of 8
6. SOLANGE FOR BUST MAGAZINESource:Instagram 6 of 8
7. SOLANGE FOR BUST MAGAZINESource:Instagram 7 of 8
8. SOLANGE FOR BUST MAGAZINESource:Instagram 8 of 8
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours