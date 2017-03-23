National
Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Karen Clark
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Ebony Banks is a high school senior who has spent most of this year battling a rare form of stage four cancer. One of her final wishes was to meet Beyonce.

So, naturally, Beyonce surprised her with a Facetime call.

Ebony’s classmates and friends started an online campaign for her to meet Beyonce. And guess what? IT WORKED!

Ebony posted a snippet of her call with Beyonce on social media. The clip quickly went viral.

Ebony’s high school held a graduation ceremony for the high school senior earlier this month at the hospital where she’s been receiving treatment.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

