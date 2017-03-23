Tia Mowry’s Healthier Diet Changed Her Life

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is best known for her acting skills but over the last couple of years the Sister Sister alum has become a champion for healthier living.

It started with her Cooking Channel show Tia Mowry At Home and now the 38-year-old has released her new book Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You.

According to Mowry, a healthier diet completely changed her life. She even credits her lifestyle change to helping her fight against her Endometriosis which lead her to having her son.

Being a parent is one the hardest but most rewarding job. I wouldn't trade it for the world! ❤ His smile is what makes me smile. A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:01am PST

