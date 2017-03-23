TJMS
Tia Mowry’s Healthier Diet Changed Her Life

Foxy NC staff
Tia Mowry-Hardrict is best known for her acting skills but over the last couple of years the Sister Sister alum has become a champion for healthier living.

It started with her Cooking Channel show Tia Mowry At Home and now the 38-year-old has released her new book Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You.

 

According to Mowry, a healthier diet completely changed her life. She even credits her lifestyle change to helping her fight against her Endometriosis which lead her to having her son.

 

 

Check out her full interview on The Tom Joyner Morning Show below.

 


tia mowry , tia mowry hardrict

