Roy Wood Jr. Reveals Why He Thinks Omarosa Cancelled On ‘The Daily Show’

Foxy NC staff
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. calls into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to spill the beans on Omarosa choosing to cancel her appearance on The Daily Show.

Listen to the full interview below.


Roy Wood Jr.

Photos