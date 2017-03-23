Kendu No Longer Wants Mary J. Blige To Pay $130K Per Month In Spousal Support…Wants $110K Monthly Now

Kendu Isaacs is no longer requesting $130k in monthly spousal support from estranged wife Mary J. Blige.

Isaacs has backed off of his October request and is now only seeking $110k each month, according to the Daily Mail. When you break those expenses down, it looks like this:

$5000 monthly to support his parents

$4971 monthly to support his two children from a previous relationship

$1200 monthly for eating out

$60,000 monthly for various properties

$2500 montly for auto expenses and transportation

$5708 for housekeeping and maintenance on his properties

$1723 monthly on groceries

$1500 on charitable donation

$5000 monthly on entertainment, gifts and vacations

The couple had a prenup, but Kendu wants it thrown out because he didn’t have representation when he signed it two days before their wedding. He says Mary did have an attorney present.

Mary says that she has given Kendu approximately $170k in spousal support since last August. She also says she’s given him more than $55k in legal fees.

They have a hearing scheduled for July.

