Man Who Stopped A Fight In Viral Video Honored In Atlantic City

The dad who went viral after he stopped a street fight between boys in New Jersey was honored for his efforts, Fox News reports.
Ibn Ali Miller was captured on video talking to two teens who were involved in a heated, physical argument.
The moment has since went viral on social media garnering 31 million views since Monday. Miller’s courage caught the attention of Atlantic City’s council.
Miller was honored on Wednesday night along with the teens involved in the argument.
“People get 15 minutes of fame a lot, and I would like to use every second of this 15 minutes to say gratitude to my mother,” he said in a video posted by PressofAtlanticCity.com.
SOURCE: FOX NEWS
MORE GOOD NEWS
#BeyGood: Beyoncé Facetimes With Fan With Cancer
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours