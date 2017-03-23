Beyoncé Fulfills Last Wish Of Teen Battling Rare Cancer

NewsOne Staff

Beyoncé granted a life changing moment for a young teen battling stage four cancer on Wednesday.

The world-renowned singer called Ebony Banks, an Alief Hastings High School senior from Houston, Texas, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Her last wish was to meet her hero, Beyoncé.

The disease has kept her in the hospital, causing her to miss the majority of her final year.

Her friends, who call her “Ebob,” planned a social media campaign that quickly went viral with the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE, in an effort to get the singer’s attention.

“Beyonce is one of her idols. She admires her so much, so we’re trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyonce’s attention,” said Banks’ friend Karina Gutierrez in an interview with KTRK-TV.

Banks’ family shared a small snippet of the call on SnapChat where you can see Beyoncé’s face on-screen.

“I love you,” the singer says while waving to the camera.

Before being interned at MD Anderson Hospital she was active in school as a member of the color guard.

Last week her high school granted her an early graduation, where her family and close friends celebrated her major accomplishment, the outlet reports.

Her friends and family continue to be a strong foundation of support through a very difficult time.

“We try to make sure she has a smile on her face and to make her wishes come true,” said close friend Cristal Depaz.

