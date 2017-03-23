Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic

This has the potential to be a remarkable film!

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

The celebrity biopic is hotter than ever these days, with some of the best well-known and upcoming talent showcasing their acting chops in films about legendary subjects. One of the most important and prolific African American figures is revolutionary activist Angela Davis, whose life has been the topic of a big screen adaptation for several years. Well now it looks like talks of turning her life story into a feature film have picked up once again and actor Forest Whitaker is helping turn it into a reality.

Industry insider Variety was the first to break the exclusive news that Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker has signed on to executive produce a biopic about the life of the incredible Angela Davis. Whitaker has had plenty of success behind the camera, as he was the producer of the critically-acclaimed 2013 film Fruitvale Station starring Michael B. Jordan, as well as director of Waiting to Exhale, producer of A Rage in Harlem and the 2015 indie hit Dope.

The as-yet-untitled film is still in the development stages, so no casting choices, plot or locations have been announced, although with films made by and about black people thriving both critically and financially, this film will probably get started a lot sooner than it would have a few years ago.

The film is being produced in conjunction with Codeblack Films. Codeblack acquired theatrical rights in early 2013 to “Free Angela and All Political Prisoners” and partnered with BET Networks for a theatrical release. The documentary, which debuted at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival, centers on Davis being implicated in murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy in connection with the Marin County Courthouse hostage-taking in 1970, for which she was acquitted two years later. Perhaps this is the aspect of Davis’ life the film will tell, however nothing has been confirmed at press time.

This is exciting news, but all we can think of is who will play Angela Davis in all her glory? Tell us Beauties, do you have any casting ideas on who should play Angela Davis? Let us know!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932986/t-d-jakes-show-cancelled/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933016/dad-stops-fight-honored-atlantic-city/

Angela Davis , angela davis biopic , Celebrity News , entertainment news , Forest Whitaker , movie news

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 hours ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 3 hours ago
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Kendu No Longer Wants Mary J. Blige To…
 8 hours ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
We Love The Pics That John Legend &…
 11 hours ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
 11 hours ago
Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
Photos: Tasha St. Patrick From ‘Power’ Is Pregnant…
 12 hours ago
Wyclef Jean ‘Wrongly Arrested’ By Los Angeles Police
 12 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 12 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 22 hours ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 1 day ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 1 day ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On…
 1 day ago
Watch Sheryl Underwood’s Emotional Recount Of Her Rape Ordeal
 1 day ago
T.I. And Safaree Exchange Disses At ‘Hip Hop…
 1 day ago
Photos