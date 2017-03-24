Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves On The Beach

Tony nominee and three-time SAG winneris getting a much-needed island vacation—and she looks stunning while doing it! The 27-year-old isn’t one to hide her killer curves and she slaying in the Bahamas sporting everything from a retro two-piece to a few dope high-cut onsies.

The OINTB actress took to the ‘Gram to share her pics.

Here she is in this stunning floral number which happens to be from GabiFresh’s swimsuit line:

Love every pound! 👊🏾💋#voiceofthecurves Wearing @gabifresh A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Here she is with her homegirl Jasmine Cephas Jones rocking this salmon gold zippered one-piece:

#Salute cause we out here killin 'em. #voiceofthecurves A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Our personal favorite is this Girl In Flux NYC “Got Body” black onsie. You better werk Danielle!

You can call me Ms.Brooks. 💋 Wearing @girlinflux.nyc #voiceofthecurves A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

And look who she ran into: Rapper Ja Rule!

Just ran into Ja Rule on vacation with my girl Jasmine. #BahamaMama #Notel #itsmurderrrr ☀️😜@ruleyorkcity A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Brooks has always been one to celebrate her full figured body. Last fall she starred in Lane Bryant’s “#ThisBody Is Made To Shine” ads.

#tbt Just a reminder to love the journey of your body. #thisbody #ad #voiceofthecurves 💋 @lanebryant A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:54am PST

Brooks told People that she hoped this campaign will help break down Hollywood’s dated standards of weight and beauty.

“We have a voice and we have a platform to really change the way that women look at their bodies , and we want to be a part of that. We want to do everything that we can to help push the needle in this world, especially I think Hollywood’s standards of beauty are messed up and they need to be shifted and change and somebody needs to go in there with a big old boulder and just knock it down,” she said.

Brooks added” “And we’re seeing that in television, we’re seeing that in shows like Orange [Is the New Black]. We’re seeing it in shows like ‘Empire;’ Shonda Rhimes’ shows. I am just really grateful that I get to be a part of this movement in a big way.”

And who can forget her on the March 2016 Ebony cover serving on the Body Brigade?

The March @EBONYmag is here. Starring @gabifresh @jsullivanmusic @daniebb3 @chrisettemichele. Happy Women's History Month. #EBONYwomenup A post shared by EBONY (@ebonymagazine) on Mar 4, 2016 at 6:26pm PST

RELATED NEWS:

Love! Lane Bryant Taps Danielle Brooks And Gabourey Sidibe For New #ThisBody Ads

Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up About Her Recent Weight Loss: ‘I Got Bariatric Surgery’

Serena Williams Slays In 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: