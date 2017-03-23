Entertainment News
TV ROUNDUP: ‘The T.D. Jakes Show’ Cancelled; Luke James Cast In Biggie True Crime Series & More

Issa Rae Lands Role In Empress of Serenity

Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Our girl Issa Rae is bringing her #BlackGirlMagic to the big screen. The Insecure star landed a role in he forthcoming film Empress of Serenity, Deadline reports. Filming will begin in August.

TD Jakes Show Cancelled

Hillsong - Let Hope Rise

After six months, ‘The T.D. Jakes Show’ has been cancelled reportedly due to low ratings.

“We are really proud of T.D. Jakes,” said Bob Sullivan, Tegna senior VP of programming. “The economics of daytime, not Jakes or the quality of the show itself, is what has taken us out of play for the second season, which is frustrating.”

Luke James & Letoya Luckett Cast In USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac

BET's 'The New Edition Story' Premiere Screening

With the success of crime series on TV (and how infatuated we were with the O.J. Simpson trial), USA is delving into the murders of Pac and Big on Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac. According to Variety, Luke James has been cast as Puffy, Aisha Tyler as Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace and LeToya will portray Sharitha Golden, Suge Knight’s estranged wife.

Jaleel White Joins CBS’ Me, Myself & I

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala - Arrivals

Our favorite nerd Jaleel White is reportedly joining the CBS pilot  ‘Me, Myself & I’ alongside John Larroquette and Bobby Moynihan, Deadline reports.

