White Teen Admits To Lying About Being Abducted And Raped By Three Black Men

An 18-year-old white young woman from Denison, Texas, is facing a misdemeanor charge for lying about being abducted and gang raped by three African-American men.

According to the New York Daily News, on March 8, Breana Harmon Talbott was reported missing by her fiancé, who said he found her car with its door open and her personal effects nearby. After police embarked on a massive search for the teenager, later that day she interrupted a local church service, wearing a shirt, bra and underwear. She also had visible cuts all over her body.

Soon after she reported her “assault,” telling police that she was taken by three Black men wearing ski-masks. However, “medical examiners were unable to corroborate that Talbott had been sexually assaulted,” and it wasn’t too long before officials began to poke holes through her story.

On Tuesday, Talbott confessed that she had made the entire story up and even cut herself to sell her hoax to authorities. She was later arrested on Wednesday.

In a recent statement, Denison Police publicly confirmed the hoax and expressed their disgust in the unnecessary fear Talbott sparked in their community.

“This alleged crime as reported by Breana Harmon Talbott made many in the community fearful there were individuals abducting women. Even though we know the story to be a hoax, there is still potential damage to the reputation of the City of Denison and the Texoma region as many may remember the reported crime but not the outcome. That is unfortunate,” they wrote.

Authorities also made mention of the heightened racial implications and tensions that the young woman fostered with her lies: “Talbott’s hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax. The anger and hurts caused from such a hoax are difficult and all so unnecessary.”

According to KDAF News, Talbot faces charges of making a False Report to a Peace Officer, which is classified as a Class B misdemeanor. In addition, Denison police will seek financial restitution for the costs of their investigation.

Given the racial undertones of this incident, there was a lot of reaction on Twitter:

So #BreanaHarmonTalbott can lie to police about being kidnapped and raped by 3 black men and only get a measly misdemeanor?! — MaryJaneGamingTv (@DoYouKnowMary) March 23, 2017

Her name is Breana Harmon Talbott. Carolyn Bryant said a similar lie & her husband & friends killed 14yo Emmett… https://t.co/nyk1jtFft1 — Dayo Monaco (@DayoDaKid) March 23, 2017

Breana Harmon Talbott's fake allegations of rape & kidnapping by 3 nonexistent black men could have literally killed an innocent black man. — Rod "TSA" Williams (@dcmadness202) March 23, 2017

@freelaforgotten I'm guessing all the folk who tweeted red-faced outrage over #BreanaTalbott and her insane lies will be stone silent now. — CivilizedDawn (@RockyMtnCivil) March 23, 2017

Police have yet to reveal Talbot’s exact motive for lying.

SOURCE: New York Daily News; KDAF

