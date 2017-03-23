‘Where Are They Now?: ‘Town Hall Discusses Missing D.C. Teens

Concern and outrage heighten as Black and Latinx teen girls continue to go missing in Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday evening, as dozens of Black and Latinx teen girls continue to go missing in Washington, D.C., 93.9 WKYS’ The Fam In The Morning gathered with residents and community leaders to discuss “the epidemic.”  Mayor Muriel Bowser and officials form the Metropolitan Police Department were also in attendance.

“You can tell by the packed room that this is something a lot of people care about,” Ward 8 D.C. Councilmember Trayon White said. “Over the past couple of years, I’ve been seeing a lot of the postings, hearing from a lot of family members, going to a lot of prayer vigils .There’s been an epidemic of missing persons in the Washington D.C. area.”

As of Thursday, over a dozen District teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 18—all Black or Hispanic—are missing, NewsOne wrote recently.

“For far too long we didn’t have a clear understanding of what was happening,” White continued. “We didn’t know if this young person was missing . . . Was it sex trafficking? What’s really going on?”

Attendees at Wednesday’s town hall meeting pushed for answers the questions and more.

“This is phase one to doing something. We’re starting here today. We’re starting the conversation, not just about the problem, but we’re trying to find solutions.”

Watch the Facebook Live stream above.

SOURCE: Facebook, The Huffington Post, Washington Post 

<p class="graf graf--p graf-after--li">Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the <a href="http://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a8275568/2016-deadliest-year-trans-people-murder-rate/">deadliest year</a> on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been <a href="https://thinkprogress.org/six-transgender-women-killed-2017-1d3a2ccd988b#.5orytssq2">seven murders</a> and we’re only in the third month.</p> <p class="graf graf--p graf-after--li">Considering trans women’s <a href="http://www.avp.org/storage/documents/ncavp_transhvfactsheet.pdf">risk of sexual violence</a>, trans people’s <a href="http://www.lgbtmap.org/unfair-price-transgender">economic vulnerability</a>, and trans women’s often hostile <a href="http://thecrimereport.org/2014/05/12/2014-05-can-cops-learn-how-to-protect-trans-women/">interactions with police</a>, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.</p>

missing teens , Washington D.C.

