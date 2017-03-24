The Month In Trump: March

OMAROSA EMERGES AS KEY WHITE HOUSE AIDE

President Donald Trump, who hired Omarosa Manigault as his senior adviser, recently told folks to consult Manigault if they have particular questions about the administration’s policies.

Manigault has emerged as a top White House gatekeeper and outreach coordinator to the Black community. Trump has vowed to revitalize the nation’s inner cities.

The reality-tv-star-turned-preacher-turned-Trump-counselor, Manigault was the architect behind a recent White House meeting with Black college presidents; she arranged for Trump to visit the new National Museum for African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.; she is often seen sitting near Trump in high-level White House meetings; and last week Manigault met with the mother of Eric Garner, an African-American man who died after being placed in a chokehold by New York City police in 2014.

Garner’s mother Gwenn Carr said that Manigault promised to review Garner’s case, American Urban Radio Networks reported.

“I want this Justice Department to be fair,” Carr said. “I want them to look into my son’s case objectively, and I’m hoping that we get a positive outcome.”

Carr said that she wanted “to see that the police officers that day that caused my son’s death stand accountable for their gross misconduct and are punished for it.”

Garner died as police attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose cigarettes on the Staten Island. The City of New York settled with Garner’s family out of court in 2015, agreeing to pay $5.9 million.

WIRETAPPING: REALITY OR PARANOIA?

President Trump is sticking to his implausible story that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his New York offices during the 2016 presidential campaign even though FBI Director James Comey told Congress that he has no information to support Trump’s bizarre claim.

How can Americans trust anything that comes out of Trump’s mouth? How can world leaders assess Trump’s global view? And if there is a national security crisis, how can we believe it’s true?

Trump has no facts to back up his felony allegations against Obama; he has offered no witnesses; he has presented no credible evidence. But he maintains his defense.

Trump retweeted conservative radio host Bill Mitchell, who supports Trump, who earlier tweeted about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ statement(R-CA) that information about Trump associates was “incidentally collected” by intelligence officers.

But the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, (D-CA) criticized Nunes’ announcement.

“The chairman will need to decide whether he is the chairman of an independent investigation into conduct which includes allegations of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russians, or he is going to act as a surrogate of the White House,” Schiff said, “because he cannot do both.”

WATERS DROPS THE ‘I’ WORD: IMPEACHMENT

President Trump is learning the hard way that his behavior has consequences.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has warned Trump that he should prepare to be impeached. Waters did not offer specifics but told reporters: “The only thing that I am focused on is credible investigations to bring out the facts.

Waters’ implication, however, was Trump’s alleged involvement with the Russians who may have meddled in the 2016 presidential election to support Trump.

“If the facts are there, then I think we should move very quickly to do something about it,” Waters said. “And if there was collusion, and any support for undermining our democracy, I think the President should be impeached.”

Could Trump actually be impeached for treason?

What do you think?

