Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Report: Nia Long Was A Nightmare To Deal With On ‘Empire’ Set And Taraji Wasn’t Having It

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
'Hustle & Flow' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Yesterday, the rumor reports were buzzing that Nia Long and Taraji P. Henson were at each other’s throats on the Empire set. We blew it off as a silly rumor.

But today, there is more detailed info from TMZ about Nia’s behavior on set. The site claims that a formal complaint was filed against Long by the show’s hair and makeup team. The team claims that Long was a nightmare to deal with and allegedly there are other cast, crew and production employees who cosigned the claim.

TMZ also says that the reason Taraji and Nia had issues was because Taraji didn’t like the way Nia was treating the staff. Apparently, things got so bad that producers were trying to figure out how to have them shoot there scenes separately.

Further, TMZ says that Nia Long was consistently late to the set and would hold up production. They also say that Long is threatening to sue over the “goodbye” she was given on set.

TMZ says:

— Our sources say in the history of the show the hair and makeup people have only filed one formal complaint for mistreatment … and that was against Nia. The hair and makeup people say she was extremely disrespectful … at times deciding she didn’t like her look at the last minute and then chewing them out. The sources say there have been numerous guest appearances on the show — “from rappers to Demi Moore, and no complaints were lodged against anyone but Nia.”

— Our sources say Nia was “habitually late.” They say Taraji and Terrence Howard would sometimes be waiting on set for 30 minutes and Nia was a no-show. Producers would finally use a stand-in for Nia so Taraji and Terrence could rehearse a scene.

— It is custom on the set when guest stars finish their last scene for the Assistant Director to call it out … “This is (name of actor) last scene,” followed by a “thank you” and applause. When Nia did her last scene, Terrence was having some sort of allergic reaction and his lip began swelling. The A.D. was looking for Benadryl when Nia left. It’s unclear if the A.D. was distracted or just didn’t want to thank Nia, but we’re told as Nia walked out she told someone in production she was going to sue the show because the “goodbye” was in her contract. Production sources say it was not in her contract.

Nia Long’s people say that none of these claims are true.

 

Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

8 photos Launch gallery

Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

Continue reading Report: Nia Long Was A Nightmare To Deal With On ‘Empire’ Set And Taraji Wasn’t Having It

Solange Is A Proud, Black, Feminist And Gives Us Bushy Brows For Bust Magazine

<strong>Solange</strong> poses for feminist website and magazine, Bust. The singer and songwriter proclaims, <em>“I’m a proud, Black feminist.”</em> Get into this stunning editorial and be inspired by Solange’s style.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Empire , Nia Long , Taraji P Henson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Hustle & Flow' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Report: Nia Long Was A Nightmare To Deal…
 1 hour ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 4 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is THE Huck Episode Of…
 13 hours ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 17 hours ago
Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves…
 17 hours ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 18 hours ago
TV ROUNDUP: ‘The T.D. Jakes Show’ Cancelled; Luke…
 19 hours ago
We Are Crushing On Teyana Taylor’s New Braided Hairstyle
 20 hours ago
The Watts Hot Report: Celebrity Birthdays March 23
 22 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Skai Jackson Rocks Emerald At…
 22 hours ago
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Kendu No Longer Wants Mary J. Blige To…
 23 hours ago
#BeyGood: Beyoncé Facetimes With Fan With Cancer
 1 day ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
We Love The Pics That John Legend &…
 1 day ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
 1 day ago
Photos