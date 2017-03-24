Joy Reid Talks Trump, Clinton For Mayor And…’The Walking Dead’?

3/24/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with MSNBC’s Joy Reid to talk about the latest in news headlines, including Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and even The Walking Dead?

“Everything about the Trump administration is bizarre. Yesterday was the seventh day of Obamacare and they chose that day as their big triumphant day, but they were short,” Reid said. “They realized it was a mistake that would cut seniors benefits.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

