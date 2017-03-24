TJMS
Home > TJMS

FAT MAN’S CORNER: German Chocolate Fried Crispy French Toast

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

3/24/17- Listen to Lavell Crawford’s newest concoction and it’s one that he hasn’t even seen yet. Find out more and hear the funny man reveal today’s empty stomach thoughts.


 

Fat Man's Corner , Funny Chair , Lavell Crawford

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading FAT MAN’S CORNER: German Chocolate Fried Crispy French Toast

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Hustle & Flow' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Report: Nia Long Was A Nightmare To Deal…
 3 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 5 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is THE Huck Episode Of…
 14 hours ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 19 hours ago
Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves…
 19 hours ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 20 hours ago
TV ROUNDUP: ‘The T.D. Jakes Show’ Cancelled; Luke…
 21 hours ago
We Are Crushing On Teyana Taylor’s New Braided Hairstyle
 21 hours ago
The Watts Hot Report: Celebrity Birthdays March 23
 24 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Skai Jackson Rocks Emerald At…
 24 hours ago
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Kendu No Longer Wants Mary J. Blige To…
 1 day ago
#BeyGood: Beyoncé Facetimes With Fan With Cancer
 1 day ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
We Love The Pics That John Legend &…
 1 day ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
 1 day ago
Photos