Olympia D :: Top Women Of Excellence

As an the Assistant Program Director for Radio One, Olympia D assists in managing Old School 105.3, Praise 100.9 and 92.7 The Block in Charlotte NC. She is also known as the Midday Diva, giving listeners a great companion while they’re at work Monday – Saturday 10am-3pm. Just like a best friend should, she seamlessly helps you cruise through your work day, giving you the latest in ENJ- Entertainment News Juice, breaking news, and her unique view of the world with quick wit….and that identifiable laugh!

As a working single mom, she understands the challenges of other parents who are striving to raise the brightest and most well-rounded kids possible. Her journey of raising her daughter, Brilliance, inspired her to build a parenting platform entitled, Raising Brilliance, for parents everywhere. Olympia D’s Raising Brilliance, shares valuable information about various programs and activities that expose children to positive new ideas and environments that enrich their educational and social skills.

Raising Brilliance airs every Friday night at 8pm on WBTV /Bounce TV Channel 1255 on Time Warner Cable and streams live at http://www.wbtv.com. Yet, she still finds the time to lend her time and talents to organizations like Susan G. Komen, A Better World, The American Cancer Society and St. Jude. The motto that she lives by is, “turn your negative into a positive situation!” So the next time you’re rolling through Charlotte, NC, tune into Old School 105.3, or better yet, check her out and follow her on FaceBook, Instagram and Twitter @Olympia D. Show!

