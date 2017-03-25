STILL MARRIED: Judge Tosses Phaedra Parks Divorce Judgement Because It’s ‘Unfair’ To Apollo Nida

Guess whose still married ????

A judge has thrown out Phaedra Parks‘ divorce judgement because he says it was unfair to Apollo Nida.

According to court documents, the judge was disturbed by the fact that Apollo was given the impression he would be able to attend future divorce hearings from prison.

The judge also accused Phaedra of “intentionally misspelling the parties names” on the paperwork.

Apollo Nida was never informed of the final hearing or served documents notifying him the divorce was final.

http://icecreamconvos.com/still-married-judge-tosses-phaedra-parks-divorce-judgement-unfair-apollo-nida/

