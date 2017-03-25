Tiny Harris On T.I. & Bernice Burgos Dating Rumors: ‘I Ain’t Losing No Sleep Over A Pass Around Bish!’

Tiny Harris is living her life like it’s golden and appears to be unbothered by rumors of her husband, T.I., dating model Bernice Burgos.
Tiny made it very clear that she “ain’t losing no sleep over a pass around bish.”
Tiny is made her position on dealing with Bernice absolutely clear. She posted a clip of Kashdolls,“For Everybody”, which depicts a conversation between the side chick and the wife(y)…saying that’s “how the story goes.” (make sure to swipe to the second page of the IG post).
She went on to wish both of them well, writing, “Bless him & her too!!”
Meanwhile, Tiny is really unbothered as she is cashing Ed Sheeran checks after the chart-topping singer sampled TLC‘s “No Scrubs,” a song penned by Tiny and Kandi Burruss.
The shade …
http://icecreamconvos.com/tiny-harris-on-ti-bernice-burgos-dating-rumors-i-aint-losing-no-sleep-over-a-pass-around-bch/
