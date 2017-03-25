Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tiny Harris On T.I. & Bernice Burgos Dating Rumors: ‘I Ain’t Losing No Sleep Over A Pass Around Bish!’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Toya Wright Official Book Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Tiny Harris is living her life like it’s golden and appears to be unbothered by rumors of her husband, T.I., dating model Bernice Burgos.

Tiny made it very clear that she “ain’t losing no sleep over a pass around bish.”

Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Tiny is made her position on dealing with Bernice absolutely clear. She posted a clip of Kashdolls,“For Everybody”, which depicts a conversation between the side chick and the wife(y)…saying that’s “how the story goes.” (make sure to swipe to the second page of the IG post).


She went on to wish both of them well, writing, “Bless him & her too!!”

Meanwhile, Tiny is really unbothered as she is cashing Ed Sheeran checks after the chart-topping singer sampled TLC‘s “No Scrubs,” a song penned by Tiny and Kandi Burruss.

The shade …

http://icecreamconvos.com/tiny-harris-on-ti-bernice-burgos-dating-rumors-i-aint-losing-no-sleep-over-a-pass-around-bch/

Bernice Burgos , T.I. , Tameka 'Tiny' Harris

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Tiny Harris On T.I. & Bernice Burgos Dating Rumors: ‘I Ain’t Losing No Sleep Over A Pass Around Bish!’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 hour ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 12 hours ago
Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His…
 20 hours ago
Jumping The Broom! Samira Wiley Weds Girlfriend Lauren Morelli
 23 hours ago
#FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra…
 23 hours ago
Chris Brown To Guest Star On ABC’s ‘Black-ish’
 1 day ago
STILL MARRIED: Judge Tosses Phaedra Parks Divorce Judgement…
 2 days ago
Tiny Harris On T.I. & Bernice Burgos Dating…
 2 days ago
'Hustle & Flow' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Report: Nia Long Was A Nightmare To Deal…
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is THE Huck Episode Of…
 3 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 4 days ago
Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves…
 4 days ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 4 days ago
TV ROUNDUP: ‘The T.D. Jakes Show’ Cancelled; Luke…
 4 days ago
Photos