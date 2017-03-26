Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free

Leah Still's neuroblastoma continues to stay in remission after being diagnosed in 2014.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Devon Still

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


NFL star Devon Still and his daughter Leah Still have a lot to celebrate this weekend: Saturday marked the 2-year anniversary of the 7-year-old being cancer free.

On his Instragram page, the Houston Texans defensive tackle posted up an with a pic from of a past hospital visit when Leah was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare pediatric cancer. Still proudly wrote: “No matter how hard it got we never gave up. So today, we celebrate your strength and perseverance Leah! I love you more than you could ever possibly know.”

Later that day, Leah starred in a video talking about the first-ever gala for the Still Strong Foundation, which raises money to provide financial assistance to families with children are battling cancer. It was started in 2015.

How adorable!

As we previously reported Leah endured “41 days of chemotherapy, 40 days of antibody therapy, 19 days of radiation and one seven-hour surgery,” before being declared cancer free in March of 2015.

We couldn’t be happier to hear this beautiful news!

RELATED NEWS:

Devon Still Weds Asha Joyce In Emotional Ceremony

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Devon Still Says Daughter Leah’s Body Shows ‘No Evidence’ Of Cancer

Devon Still Pens Heartwarming Tribute To Leah After Final Treatment: ‘My Daughter Beat Cancer’

cancer , Devon Still , Leah Still

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 hour ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 12 hours ago
Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His…
 20 hours ago
Jumping The Broom! Samira Wiley Weds Girlfriend Lauren Morelli
 23 hours ago
#FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra…
 23 hours ago
Chris Brown To Guest Star On ABC’s ‘Black-ish’
 1 day ago
STILL MARRIED: Judge Tosses Phaedra Parks Divorce Judgement…
 2 days ago
Tiny Harris On T.I. & Bernice Burgos Dating…
 2 days ago
'Hustle & Flow' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Report: Nia Long Was A Nightmare To Deal…
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is THE Huck Episode Of…
 3 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 4 days ago
Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves…
 4 days ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 4 days ago
TV ROUNDUP: ‘The T.D. Jakes Show’ Cancelled; Luke…
 4 days ago
Photos