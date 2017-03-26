FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida

We’re not sure what is going betweenAnd, but it’s pretty obvious that this has to got to be the messiest divorce in Black history. Apparently, a judge tossed out her divorce judgment because it was unfair to Apollo Nida

According to TMZ, the judge said he was troubled by a number of things, including Parks “intentionally misspelling the parties names.”

Remember, last December Nida fought aggressively to get the divorce papers vacated pointing out that Parks wrote in the docs that her last name was “Nita” instead of “Nida.” This misspelling was seen through out the entire document.

In a statement, Parks’ rep told the gossip site that he is perplexed as to why Nida is stalling to get divorced from his client.

“It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage,” said Steve Honig said.

“Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong. healthy and happy children,” he added.

Parks has two options now: Either appeal the judge’s decision or refile for divorce.

RELATED NEWS:

Phaedra Parks To Pay $100k In Divorce Restitution

Apollo Nida Got Engaged In Jail & His New Fiancée Will Be On ‘RHOA’

Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: