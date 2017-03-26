#FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida

This has to got to be the messiest uncoupling in all of Black history.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Captain Planet Foundation Annual Benefit Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Ben Rose / Getty


We’re not sure what is going between Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida, but it’s pretty obvious that this has to got to be the messiest divorce in Black history. Apparently, a judge tossed out her divorce judgment because it was unfair to Apollo Nida.

According to TMZ, the judge said he was troubled by a number of things, including Parks “intentionally misspelling the parties names.”

Remember, last December Nida fought aggressively to get the divorce papers vacated pointing out that Parks wrote in the docs that her last name was “Nita” instead of “Nida.”  This misspelling was seen through out the entire document.

In a statement, Parks’ rep told the gossip site that he is perplexed as to why Nida is stalling to get divorced from his client.

“It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage,” said Steve Honig said.

“Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong. healthy and happy children,” he added.

Parks has two options now: Either appeal the judge’s decision or refile for divorce.

SOURCE:TMZ

RELATED NEWS:

Phaedra Parks To Pay $100k In Divorce Restitution

Apollo Nida Got Engaged In Jail & His New Fiancée Will Be On ‘RHOA’

Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo

Apollo Nida , celebrity divorce , phaedra parks

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading #FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 hour ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 12 hours ago
Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His…
 20 hours ago
Jumping The Broom! Samira Wiley Weds Girlfriend Lauren Morelli
 23 hours ago
#FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra…
 23 hours ago
Chris Brown To Guest Star On ABC’s ‘Black-ish’
 1 day ago
STILL MARRIED: Judge Tosses Phaedra Parks Divorce Judgement…
 2 days ago
Tiny Harris On T.I. & Bernice Burgos Dating…
 2 days ago
'Hustle & Flow' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Report: Nia Long Was A Nightmare To Deal…
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is THE Huck Episode Of…
 3 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 4 days ago
Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves…
 4 days ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 4 days ago
TV ROUNDUP: ‘The T.D. Jakes Show’ Cancelled; Luke…
 4 days ago
Photos