Patrice Johnson :: Top Women Of Excellence

Tami LaTrell
Patrice Johnson – Owner/CEO Virtual Illustrations

After working for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for 13 years and leaving a role in Process Management, Patrice founded Virtual Illustrations, a graphic design company in Charlotte NC.

She has been in business since for 12 years executing creative solutions to get her clients noticed. That goal is achieved through logo and brand identity creation, magazine and publication design, print collateral and advertising and promotion.

Patrice also has a passion for healthy living and teaching others how to use food to heal the body and prevent illness. She recently finished her first book, Healthy Bites for the Mind, Body and Soul, that will be published in the spring of 2017.

In her spare time, Patrice enjoys reading and photography. She is the proud mother to a son, Andre Johnson; and is a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

