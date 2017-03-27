Teen Who Received Facetime Call From Beyonce Loses Fight With Cancer

We told you last week about Ebony Banks, a Texas teen fighting cancer who really wanted to meet Beyonce. Her friends started a social media campaign with the hashtag #EbobMeetsBeyonce.
Sadly, Ebony lost her fight Sunday. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor.
