Teen Who Received Facetime Call From Beyonce Loses Fight With Cancer

Karen Clark
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

We told you last week about Ebony Banks, a Texas teen fighting cancer who really wanted to meet Beyonce. Her friends started a social media campaign with the hashtag #EbobMeetsBeyonce.

Read More: Beyonce Facetimes Teen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Sadly, Ebony lost her fight Sunday. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Beyonce , cancer , Ebony Banks

