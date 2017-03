Eighteen people were injured at a Japan mall over the weekend when the escalator malfunctioned. Video captured by witnesses shows that the elevator unexpectedly reversed directions and sped up.

There were multiple minor injuries and one serious head injury. The event is being investigated.

Eighteen people injured at mall in Hong Kong after escalator unexpectedly goes backwards and speeds up. https://t.co/hyEiaLtO73 pic.twitter.com/Bddu5Nga5q — ABC News (@ABC) March 27, 2017

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark