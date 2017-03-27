Kerry Washington Steps Out In Fire Red Jumpsuit At Paleyfest

Scandal star Kerry Washington continued to turn heads with her post-baby physique on Sunday when she teamed up with her cast members to discuss the popular show at Paleyfest.
The New York native shut it down in a red jumpsuit by London based designer Roksanda. With big stylish bows accenting the sleeves, Kerry’s form fitting jumpsuit came with a silky fabric that accented her complimentary neckline and waist, bringing a nice classy pop to the outfit.
The pants were fitted and cropped at her ankles, showing off her beautiful and gold colored Christian Louboutin pumps.
Kerry even had to take a moment out to admire her outfit when she pulled out her phone to take a selfie. We don’t blame her!
In addition to working the scarlet red number, Kerry had her hair in a simple up-do while matching her outfit with red lipstick.
Scandal is celebrating its upcoming 100th episode which is set to air on April 13th. Congratulations to Kerry and the cast!
