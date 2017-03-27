D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Announces Task Force To Help Find Missing Girls

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Announces Task Force To Help Find Missing Girls

The announcement follows a town hall meeting held on Wednesday, March 22.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that a task force will be created to help police find children who go missing in the district, reports The Washington Post.

The announcement follows a town hall meeting held Wednesday, when residents and community leaders—including Bowser—gathered to discuss the city’s missing Black and Latinx teen girls.

According to The Washington Post, the task force will help determine what social services are needed by teenagers who run away. Bowser will also increase the number of police assigned to help find missing children, and is challenging the notion that most of the city’s missing children are runaways and not necessarily abductees.

“Often times, these girls are repeat runaways,” Kevin Harris, a spokesman for the mayor, told The Washington Post. “So if we really want to help solve this problem and bring down the numbers, we have to break the cycle of young people, especially young girls, who repeatedly run away from home.”

But Deborah Shore, founder of the Sasha Bruce Youth Network and a homeless youth advocate, makes a critical assertion.

“We are a city of many disparities,” Shore said. “Young people who don’t have a lot of resources and are in a situation that is unstable, they are pretty vulnerable.”

Shore continued, “There’s a view out there that this is a friendly kind of situation, but there are people who prey on young people. We have just seen and heard from so many young people that these arrangements are not friendly. They require some kind of payment, and often it’s for some kind of sexual favor.”

In addition to Bowser’s initiatives, national media outlets like New York Daily News and “Good Morning America” have began running stories, further shifting attention to the District’s missing Black and Latinx teens.

“This is what the [social media] policy was intended to do,” Harris said. “It was intended to get these teens’ faces out there. It was intended to provoke conversation. We don’t ever want this to become the norm.”

SOURCE: The Washington Post, Twitter

SEE ALSO:

D.C. Residents Outraged That More Than a Dozen Black, Latinx Girls Missing

‘Where Are They Now?: ‘Town Hall Discusses Missing D.C. Teens

Protests For Missing Girls In Nigeria

0 photos Launch gallery

Protests For Missing Girls In Nigeria

Continue reading Protests For Missing Girls In Nigeria

Protests For Missing Girls In Nigeria

<span class="dateline" style="font-weight:inherit;font-style:inherit;">LAGOS, Nigeria – </span>Scores of girls and young women kidnapped from a school in Nigeria are being forced to marry their Islamic extremist abductors, a civil society group reported Wednesday. <strong style="font-style:inherit;">RELATED:</strong> <a style="color:#4b0202;" href="http://newsone.com/3007256/230-girls-abducted-in-nigeria-still-missing-video/&quot; target="_blank"><strong style="font-style:inherit;">234 Girls Abducted In Nigeria Still Missing [VIDEO]</strong></a> Parents say the girls are being sold in to marriage to Boko Haram militants for 2,000 naira ($12), <strong style="font-style:inherit;">Halite Aliyu</strong> of the <strong style="font-style:inherit;">Borno-Yobe People’s Forum</strong> told the Associated Press. She said the parents’ information is coming from villagers in the Sambisa Forest, on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon, where Boko Haram is known to have hideouts.

Mayor Muriel Bowser , missing teens , Washington D.C.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion!!!
 23 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 hour ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 11 hours ago
No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji…
 11 hours ago
T.I.’s Alleged Mistress Speaks Out On Cheating Rumors
 13 hours ago
Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo…
 15 hours ago
WE 2017: Vivica Fox & Other High Powered…
 17 hours ago
Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Brandy Rusher…
 17 hours ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Teen Who Received Facetime Call From Beyonce Loses…
 24 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 1 day ago
Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His…
 2 days ago
Jumping The Broom! Samira Wiley Weds Girlfriend Lauren Morelli
 2 days ago
#FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra…
 2 days ago
Photos