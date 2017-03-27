Marlon Wayans Talks New Show, Natural Women and Drake’s R&B “Hit List” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Marlon Wayans sits down to play April Watts’ famous game. Find out what he thinks about Donald Trump, natural women versus women with enhancements, the TV show Underground and Drake’s long “hit list” of R&B divas.

