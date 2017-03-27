News One
Marlon Wayans Talks New Show, Natural Women and Drake's R&B "Hit List" [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Foxy NC staff
Actor, comedian and filmmaker Marlon Wayans sits down to play April Watts’ famous game. Find out what he thinks about Donald Trump, natural women versus women with enhancements, the TV show Underground and Drake’s long “hit list” of R&B divas.

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

america's got talent , april watts , Donald Trump , drake , John Legend , marlon sitcom , Marlon Wayans , natural women , nick cannon , plastic surgery , sade , Tyra Banks , Underground TV show

Photos