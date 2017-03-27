Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Brandy Rusher Shot In Houston

Brandy Rusher, a former contestant on season four of America’s Next Top Model, was critically shot in Houston on Sunday. She is reportedly listed in intensive care.
According to TheDailyMail, a gunman, with a semiautomatic rifle, opened fire on the Haverstock Hill apartments complex after an argument ensued between the victims.
Two men died and four others were shot in the incident.
Apparently the complex has been plagued with violence. A neighbor who witnessed the shooting told KHOU,
“I heard the first round and just took off running. She added, “Whoa! And you could hear, I could hear those shells dropping to the ground. He, he, he just shot them down like puppies in the street.”
Only one of the victims, Christopher Beatty, has been identified.
RELATED STORIES:
Man Who Shot Himself In The Stomach Blames His Wound On A Black Man
IT’S BACK: New Season Of ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Will Air On VH1
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours