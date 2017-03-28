Texas Teen Who Facetimed Beyoncé From Hospital Bed, Dies

A Texas teenager battling cancer passed away on Sunday, just four days after meeting her idol , Beyonce Knowles.

According to KHOU News, Ebony Banks was being treated for a rare form of stage 4 cancer at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

A candlelight vigil was held for her that night at the high school she attended, Alief Hastings High School. The video posted on social media shows students raising candles to Bey’s hit ballad “Halo,” USA Today noted.

@AliefHastingsHS Band & color guard students tribute to Ebony w her favorite singer – Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/57ida3fCAo — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) March 27, 2017

As we previously reported, Banks told her friends that her greatest wish was to meet Beyonce. Ebony’s friends rallied around her mission, creating the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE (EBOB is her nickname) on Twitter to gain the singer’s attention.

When the campaign went viral, it caught the attention of Queen Bey herself, who Facetimed Ebony last week to fulfill her dream. In video of the interaction, Knowles tells Banks, “I love you.”

Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

Gone way too soon. We send our condolences to the Banks family.

SOURCE: KHOU News; USA Today

RELATED NEWS:

#BeyGood: Beyoncé Facetimes With Fan With Cancer

Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free

Mayor Muriel Bowser Creates Task Force On Missing D.C. Teens

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: