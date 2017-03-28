Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long

Insiders insist that Nia Long wasn't trying to stir up any trouble in the Lyon's Den with Taraji P. Henson.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

'The Best Man Holiday' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


There’s word that the alleged beef between Taraji P. Henson and Nia Long on the set of Empire might be completely made up.

The rumor mill went nuts when reports that the drama of Empire spilled into real life when Taraji and Nia were facing off on the set. According to TMZ.com last week, Nia was incredibly rude to the show’s crew while filming her appearance. It got so bad that Taraji allegedly had to step in a stand up for her people.

However, a source close to production and both of the ladies has told HipHollywood.com that “Nia was just fine,” adding that she and Taraji are only “adversaries on the screen and that’s it.”

The insider was baffled by gossip about their alleged on-set friction. Questioning the motivation behind stirring up such a scandal, the source stated, “I don’t know why somebody would do this, or what they have to gain.”

As for reports that she was rude to her co-stars, Nia hasn’t said anything. However, her camp did release a statement denying any diva behavior.

“We stand by our comments this morning that Nia has always, and continues to be, a consummate professional on set,” he reps asserted.

“In respect to her working relationships with the cast,” they continued, “she came onto this project, in the first place, because of her long-standing friendship and professional relationship with Terrence Howard.”

RELATED STORIES:

Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character: ‘I Could Not Do This Forever, Cookie Wears Me Out’

Nia Long Set For Juicy Recurring Role On ‘Empire’

‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie

Empire , Nia Long , Taraji P Henson

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion!!!
 24 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 11 hours ago
No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji…
 11 hours ago
T.I.’s Alleged Mistress Speaks Out On Cheating Rumors
 13 hours ago
Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo…
 15 hours ago
WE 2017: Vivica Fox & Other High Powered…
 17 hours ago
Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Brandy Rusher…
 17 hours ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Teen Who Received Facetime Call From Beyonce Loses…
 24 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 1 day ago
Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His…
 2 days ago
Jumping The Broom! Samira Wiley Weds Girlfriend Lauren Morelli
 2 days ago
#FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra…
 2 days ago
Photos