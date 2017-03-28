T.I.’s Alleged Mistress Speaks Out On Cheating Rumors

‘s latest alleged mistress has a lot to say about rumors that she wrecked his marriage to

Bernice Burgos is over all of the chatter about her relationship with Tip, whatever it may happen to be.

Rumors about the pair began swirling after they started liking and commenting on each other’s Instagram pages. With reports of T.I.‘s marriage falling apart, many assume that it must have had something to do with Bernice–especially after there were unconfirmed whispers about an alleged rendezvous in Las Vegas.

But this weekend, enough was enough! According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Bernice went off after an Instagram user with the handle giselle30257 accused her of being a serial homewrecker.

“I had enough of the bullsh*t fake a*s stories! Always been a home wrecker? That home BEEN broken,” she stated on Instagram, The Jasmine Brand reports.

Without stating whether she actually has any in-person connection to T.I., Bernice contended that she doesn’t consider him to be married due to his recent separation. Of course, that opinion is based on a legally inaccurate argument.

“I’ve NEVER dealt with a married man in my life so please STOP trying to declass my character and my name!” she insisted. “Technically when a person files for divorce it’s saying they’re moving on with their lives & the marriage failed.”

She continued, “What happens after that is naturally both of them will find new ways to spend their time [and] new people to spend it with.”

It should be noted that two people who were once married are not legally considered single until after a divorce has been granted.

Before Bernice wrapped up, she referenced Tiny‘s dig at her dating history, stating, “NEVER have I been passed around I dealt with 1 man in the industry and now all of a sudden I’m a pass around?”

