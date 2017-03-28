Little Known Black History Fact: Matthew Smith

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Matthew Smith

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Little Matthew Smith will embark upon a historic journey early next month as he will lead a 75-piece orchestra. The feat will make Smith the youngest conductor to ever lead an orchestra of that size, besting a previous record held by a 14-year-old Venezuelan youth orchestra conductor.


Smith, who resides in Nottingham in the United Kingdom, was inspired to lead the Nottingham Symphony in a rendition of Johann Strauss’ operetta, “Die Fledermaus,” after seeing a seven-year-old boy lead a smaller orchestra. In an interview with a series of London-based publications, Smith admitted to having a case of the nerves but has been practicing for weeks.

As a Grade 5 violinist, Smith definitely has the musical chops. However, he told local publication Sky News that if he doesn’t make it in music, he would go into science or engineering. His mother, Beverlyn Riley, is also nervous about the performance but is confident her boy will succeed.

Smith already has the admiration of his teachers and mentors who are expecting big things from the prodigy.

The concert takes place April 2 at the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.

PHOTO: Sky News screenshot

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of <a href="http://blackamericaweb.com/category/little-known-black-history-facts">Little Known Black History Facts. </a>

Black facts , Black history , Black Teens , Little Known Black History Fact , Matthew Smith

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion!!!
 24 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 11 hours ago
No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji…
 11 hours ago
T.I.’s Alleged Mistress Speaks Out On Cheating Rumors
 13 hours ago
Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo…
 15 hours ago
WE 2017: Vivica Fox & Other High Powered…
 17 hours ago
Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Brandy Rusher…
 17 hours ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Teen Who Received Facetime Call From Beyonce Loses…
 24 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 1 day ago
Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His…
 2 days ago
Jumping The Broom! Samira Wiley Weds Girlfriend Lauren Morelli
 2 days ago
#FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra…
 2 days ago
Photos