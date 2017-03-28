Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion!!!

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

The cast of Fresh Prince reunited recently. Alfonso Ribeiro posted a picture of the beloved cast on Instagram Monday. Everyone was present except  James Avery (Uncle Phil) who died in 2013. Oh, and the dark-skinned Aunt Viv was NOT there, in case you were wondering. lol

 

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

 

You may recall that Will Smith said a reboot of the popular show is scheduled for “pretty close to when hell freezes over.”

 

15 Women Who Rocked Pants On The Red Carpet

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Women Who Rocked Pants On The Red Carpet

Continue reading ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion!!!

15 Women Who Rocked Pants On The Red Carpet

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Fresh Prince of Bel Air

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion!!!
 23 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 hour ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 11 hours ago
No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji…
 11 hours ago
T.I.’s Alleged Mistress Speaks Out On Cheating Rumors
 13 hours ago
Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo…
 15 hours ago
WE 2017: Vivica Fox & Other High Powered…
 17 hours ago
Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Brandy Rusher…
 17 hours ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Teen Who Received Facetime Call From Beyonce Loses…
 24 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 1 day ago
Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His…
 2 days ago
Jumping The Broom! Samira Wiley Weds Girlfriend Lauren Morelli
 2 days ago
#FixItJesus: Judge Throws Out Divorce Judgement Between Phaedra…
 2 days ago
Photos