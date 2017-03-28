‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion!!!

The cast of Fresh Prince reunited recently. Alfonso Ribeiro posted a picture of the beloved cast on Instagram Monday. Everyone was present except James Avery (Uncle Phil) who died in 2013. Oh, and the dark-skinned Aunt Viv was NOT there, in case you were wondering. lol

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

You may recall that Will Smith said a reboot of the popular show is scheduled for “pretty close to when hell freezes over.”

