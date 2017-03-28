Bill O’Reilly Makes Comments About Maxine Waters’ “James Brown Wig” And The Internet Isn’t Having It

Everyone’s favorite (lol) Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly, openly mocked Congresswoman Maxine Waters on live television this morning. He referred to her hair as a “James Brown wig” and gave a silent “right on” (complete with the Black Power fist) while she was speaking.

This attack on Congresswoman Maxine Waters from Bill O'Reilly is openly racist (via @mmfa) pic.twitter.com/BHy77FzfOl — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 28, 2017

Naturally, the internet is not here for anyone speaking recklessly about Auntie Maxine, so the response was swift.

Please RT to tell Bill O'Reilly to stop trashing Maxine Waters and learn how to be a husband/father @oreillyfactor pic.twitter.com/fq04nYJOBZ — David Samples  (@NatureGuy101) March 28, 2017

If Bill O'Reilly wants to talk about wigs: pic.twitter.com/qDgvU9ItZH — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) March 28, 2017

Bill O'Reilly's attack on Auntie Maxine gives me the chance to remind ppl that he beat the shit out of his wife in front of his daughter — Shashana (@Shashana80sKid) March 28, 2017

Bill O'Reilly lost custody of his kids due to a domestic violence issue, but he thinks he is above black congresswoman Maxine Waters? NOPE. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 28, 2017

Bill O'Reilly has settled multiple sexual harassment lawsuits + was accused by his children of dragging his wife down the stairs by her neck https://t.co/CPemmDvbCs — Yashar (@yashar) March 28, 2017

