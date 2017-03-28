Bill O’Reilly Makes Comments About Maxine Waters’ “James Brown Wig” And The Internet Isn’t Having It

Everyone’s favorite (lol) Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly, openly mocked Congresswoman Maxine Waters on live television this morning. He referred to her hair as a “James Brown wig” and gave a silent “right on” (complete with the Black Power fist) while she was speaking.
Naturally, the internet is not here for anyone speaking recklessly about Auntie Maxine, so the response was swift.
Celebs Who Hail from Cali
1 photos Launch gallery
Celebs Who Hail from Cali
1. Regina King: Los Angeles, California1 of 1
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours