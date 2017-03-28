National
Bill O’Reilly Makes Comments About Maxine Waters’ “James Brown Wig” And The Internet Isn’t Having It

Karen Clark
Maxine Waters Leads Discussion On Housing Finance Reform

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Everyone’s favorite (lol) Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly, openly mocked Congresswoman Maxine Waters on live television this morning. He referred to her hair as a “James Brown wig” and gave a silent “right on” (complete with the Black Power fist) while she was speaking.

Naturally, the internet is not here for anyone speaking recklessly about Auntie Maxine, so the response was swift.

 

 

