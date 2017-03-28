The Cowgirls Of Color Are The New Face Of Horseback Riding

3/28/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Kisha ‘KB’ Bowles, a member of The Cowgirls Of Color, one of the all-black professional women’s riding team.

“It took us about four or five months and training and we were in the rodeo. We haven’t had any serious injuries, just some bruises,” Bowles said.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: