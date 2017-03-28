Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 4- ‘Basketball Wives’ Announcement, ‘LHHATL’ Recap, ‘Greenleaf’ Exclusive Clip & More

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Scandal returns; Basketball Wives is back; Yung Joc’s Shocking Secret; Porsha’s Baby-nup agreement and Kim Kardashian wants another baby.

Basketball Wives , evelyn lozada

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading ‘Tea Talk’ Episode 4- ‘Basketball Wives’ Announcement, ‘LHHATL’ Recap, ‘Greenleaf’ Exclusive Clip & More

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 10 hours ago
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton
 12 hours ago
Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian…
 13 hours ago
Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As…
 15 hours ago
BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network…
 15 hours ago
Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo,…
 16 hours ago
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Original Aunt Viv Had Some Things To…
 21 hours ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 23 hours ago
Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From…
 1 day ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 2 days ago
Woman Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For Administering Deadly…
 2 days ago
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 4- ‘Basketball Wives’ Announcement, ‘LHHATL’…
 2 days ago
Photos