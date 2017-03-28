Entertainment News
In Case You Missed It: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Did Stand Up Together & It Was Reportedly Amazing

Comedic history was made for a lucky New Orleans crowd during Chris Rock's 'The Total Blackout Tour.'

Foxy NC staff
US-OSCARS-SHOW

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty


Two of the kings of comedy took the stage together for a surprise stand-up performance for a lucky New Orleans crowd.

Chris Rock invited Dave Chapelle on stage for the first night of his Total Blackout tour. Chappelle walked on stage to a standing ovation from the audience.

Tonight, you are all part of a social experiment,” said Chappelle, according to NOLA.com. “Stranger things have happened in New Orleans.”

Rock called the moment ‘Watch The Throne Part 2’ on IG:

Watch the throne part 2. Total blackout tour 2017 .

A post shared by Chris Rock (@chrisrock) on

Unfortunately, the performance banned phones–so we don’t know exactly what jokes were delivered. But The New Orleans Advocate and The Times-Picayune revealed the comedians tackled Trump, Zika, Caitlyn Jenner, Rock’s divorce, and Chappelle’s wife, to name a few.

Model/media mogul Tyra Banks expressed here excitement about the moment via Twitter:

SOURCE: Huffington Post

